President Herzog's office responded to President Trump's remarks: "While all of us are mobilized, the President of the State is not dealing with the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Isaac Herzog greatly respects and appreciates President Donald Trump’s immense contribution to Israel’s security, views him as the leader of the free world and a central ally of the State of Israel, and particularly values his firm stance against Iran."

The office added: "The President has previously expressed openly his view that it would be appropriate for the relevant systems to hold a substantive dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreed arrangement, including the possibility of a plea deal, in the prime minister’s case."

"For the sake of good order, and as has already been clarified several times in the past, Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Accordingly, the prime minister’s request is, under the established procedures, currently with the Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion. After the process is completed, the President will examine the request in accordance with the law, the interests of the state, and his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."