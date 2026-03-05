Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke on Thursday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov after the Iranian drone attacks on the country.

Sa'ar condemned what he called Iran’s "overt and deliberate aggression" against Azerbaijan. "This aggression against Azerbaijan and against other countries in the region is completely unacceptable and once again proves that the Iranian regime is insane and unrestrained," Sa'ar stated.

He added that "Israel is determined to continue the military operation until its objectives are achieved."