The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense confirmed that four unmanned aerial vehicles were directed by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan to conduct attacks. One of them was neutralized by the Azerbaijan Army, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a high school building during class hours. Fortunately, the drone aimed at the school did not reach its target and exploded after crashing near the school.

"Taking into consideration the above-mentioned, we expect the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to put an end to the obvious denials, to express apologies for the incident, and to ensure that those responsible are punished by the relevant Iranian authorities," the Ministry stated.