IDF strikes missile launcher and aerial defense system in Isfahan and Qom in Iran IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and dismantled an armed ballistic missile launcher in the area of Qom that was ready to launch a missile toward the Israeli homefront. In addition, an aerial defense system was struck in Isfahan.

These strikes are part of the broader operation to degrade the Iranian terror regime’s fire power array and to expand the IDF’s aerial superiority in the region.