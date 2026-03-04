The US State Department announced on Wednesday that since February 28, over 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East, with over 8,500 American citizens returning to the US yesterday alone.

Many more Americans have left the Middle East for other countries in Europe and Asia, and others have safely departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.

Through its 24/7 Task Force, the State Department has assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance.

The US State Department said it will continue to actively assist any American citizen abroad who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so.

Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444.