The IDF cleared for publication that earlier today (Wednesday), two IDF soldiers were moderately injured as a result of an anti-tank fire toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital in order to receive medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In recent days, the IDF has assumed forward defensive positions in order to establish an additional defensive layer to remove the threats to the residents of northern Israel.

The IDF will continue operating from a robust forward defensive posture and remains prepared for any developments in the area.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to come to the residents of Israel and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its residents.