Israeli police from the Judea and Samaria District, together with Border Police and IDF forces, conducted overnight raids to locate weapons and arrest suspects.

In the Palestinian village of al-Eizariya, officers searched the home of a 25-year-old suspect and found a Trijicon sight for a long gun. He was arrested and taken for questioning at the Ma’ale Adumim station. Police are also investigating suspicions that he resides in Judea and Samaria while receiving Israeli National Insurance benefits, and are examining the possibility of revoking his eligibility.

In a separate operation in Beit Ula, forces seized an airsoft pistol, ammunition, fireworks materials, and a face covering from the home of a 24-year-old resident. He was arrested and transferred for questioning in Hebron.