Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was interviewed this morning on Galei Zahal and addressed the operation in Iran.

“It is in the US interest to strike Iran. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and refrained from signing any other agreement because he knows who he is dealing with," Danon said. He also criticized calls in Europe for a ceasefire: “Trump is exposing European hypocrisy - they understand the danger, Iran operates in Europe as well, and despite that they are talking about a ceasefire."