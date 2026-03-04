The IDF Arabic-language Spokesperson issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of the Dahieh district in Beirut, particularly the Haret Hreik neighborhood. The announcement came amid the IDF’s intention to operate in the area against Hezbollah-linked targets.

The statement read: “Anyone located in the building marked in red on the map and in the adjacent structures - you are near Hezbollah facilities that the IDF is set to operate against. You must immediately evacuate the buildings and those adjacent to them and distance yourselves at least 300 meters away."