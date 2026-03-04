The Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, completed another wave of strikes yesterday targeting headquarters of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran.

As part of the strikes, IAF aircraft dropped numerous munitions on dozens of headquarters belonging to the Basij and internal security forces subordinate to the Iranian terror regime. The targeted headquarters were used by the regime to maintain its stability and control throughout Iran, including the consolidation of its operational situational assessments.

In addition, the regime’s Ground Forces supply and logistics division, missile launchers, and air defense systems were struck.