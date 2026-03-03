Earlier today (Tuesday), the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed additional waves of strikes in western Iran aimed to degrade the Iranian regime's live fire array and further deepen the IDF's aerial superiority in the area.

As part of the waves of strikes, which saw over 60 strike flights, the Israeli Air Force has struck today dozens of missile launchers, defense systems, and additional live fire arrays utilized by the Iranian regime, in order to degrade the regime’s missile arrays and to minimize as much as possible the fire toward the State of Israel.