US Vice President JD Vance spoke to Jesse Watters of Fox News on Monday about the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, outlining the administration's objectives and the strategic thinking behind the military actions.

“What the president determined is he didn't want to just keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term," Vance said. “He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon, and that would require fundamentally a change in mindset from the Iranian regime."