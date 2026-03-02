US President Donald Trump blasted the 2015 nuclear deal, which was signed during the Obama administration and which Trump pulled out of during his first term in office.

"If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama, and Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.