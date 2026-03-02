A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force completed three additional waves of strikes to harm the Iranian regime's live fire array and further deepen the IDF's aerial control in the area.

As part of the strikes, the Israeli Air Force dropped hundreds of munitions on missile launchers, and additional aerial defense and live fire arrays that were used by the Iranian regime. The Israeli Air Force has completed, up till now, in the operation “Rising Lion", dozens of strikes on the missile and aerial defense arrays of the Iranian terror regime, in order to harm the Iranian missile array and to mitigate the launches towards the state of Israel.