The IDF announced that the Israeli Air Force, directed by the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of Iranian regime headquarters in the heart of Tehran.

As part of the strike, the Israeli Air Force targeted headquarters, bases, and regional command centers of the Iranian regime’s internal security bodies. These bodies were responsible for, among other things, suppressing protests against the regime through violent measures and civilian arrests.

In addition, the IDF struck over ten headquarters belonging to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence - the regime’s main intelligence body - as well as numerous Quds Force headquarters. The strikes were directed at additional headquarters where IDF intelligence identified regime activity.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites.

The IDF stated that the strike "further degrades the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will continue to target the systems and operatives of the Iranian terrorist regime wherever they operate."