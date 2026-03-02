El Al stated that it will not be currently operating flights to Taba, “due to the lack of approval from Israel’s security authorities. Without security authorization - no flight will take place. It should be clarified that there is a severe warning to travel to Egypt and that Israeli airlines are prohibited from operating flights to the country. El Al operates solely in accordance with the directives of the security authorities and places the safety of its passengers above all other considerations."

El Al further announced: “With the reopening of the Ben Gurion Airport, El Al is committed to returning all of its clients to Israel at no additional cost from more than 20 different destinations around the world."