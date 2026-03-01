Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke this afternoon (Sunday) with the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Bolivia.

Sa’ar updated his counterparts on the severe disaster in Beit Shemesh in which nine civilians were killed. He stressed that “while Israel is acting against targets of the Iranian regime and military objectives - Iran is directing missile fire toward civilians and population centers in Israeli cities."

“The Iranian regime is an unrestrained terrorist regime toward Israel, toward all the countries of the region, and toward its own people. It must pass from the world," Sa’ar said.