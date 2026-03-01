The Philippine Embassy in Israel announced on Sunday that Mary Ann V. de Vera, a 32-year-old caregiver from Basista, Pangasinan, who had been working in Israel since 2019, is the victim of the deadly missile strike on Tel Aviv on Saturday. Her identity was confirmed through biometric records at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where her husband, who also works in Israel, positively identified her remains.

Ambassador Aileen Mendiola called the husband to convey the Embassy’s condolences and assured him of the Philippine Government’s full assistance.