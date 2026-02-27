US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that he has designated Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention.

“The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions," he said in a statement.

