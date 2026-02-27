During an operation by Border Police and police forces in the city of Tayibe, a search was carried out in a residential home as part of the fight against crime and the possession of illegal weapons. During the sweep, forces identified a suspect leaving the premises barefoot, carrying a heavy bag, and attempting to flee. The suspect was arrested, and a search of his body and bag uncovered two pistols and ammunition in 5.56 mm and 9 mm calibers.

Subsequently, a further search was conducted in the building, during which four additional suspects were arrested. During the search, long firearms of the Kalashnikov and M16 types were seized, along with additional ammunition. The five suspects were transferred to police custody for further investigation.