Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers participated today in the noon prayer at the Temple Mount, on the second Friday of the month of Ramadan. The prayer proceeded as scheduled and concluded within the past hour.

From the early morning hours, thousands of Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police fighters were deployed, under the command of District Commander Superintendent Avshalom Peled, to provide security, maintain public order, and direct traffic. Earlier, situational assessments were held led by Police Commissioner Inspector General Danny Levy, with the participation of National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben Gvir and senior command staff.

Police noted that the special operational deployment was carried out alongside routine duties, and that forces will continue to operate throughout the month of Ramadan with reinforced presence in Jerusalem to maintain security and public order and to enable full freedom of worship for all religions.