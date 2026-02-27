A poll published Friday morning by Maariv indicates that the balance between the political blocs remains unchanged. At the same time, the survey points to a continued rise in support for Gadi Eisenkot, alongside a decline in backing for Naftali Bennett.

According to the poll, the projected seat distribution is as follows: Likud 26; Bennett 19; Yisrael! led by Eisenkot 14; The Democrats 11; Otzma Yehudit 9; Yisrael Beiteinu 8; Shas 8; Yesh Atid 8; United Torah Judaism 7; Hadash-Ta’al 5; and Ra’am 5. Blue and White, Religious Zionism, the Reservists, and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

By blocs, the coalition stands at 50 seats, the opposition bloc-excluding the Arab parties-at 60 seats, while the Arab parties collectively receive 10 mandates.