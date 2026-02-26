President Isaac Herzog called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Thursday, marking four years since the war with Russia began.

President Herzog sent his deepest condolences to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for the devastating loss of life and offered prayers for all those wounded in body and spirit.

During the call, President Herzog mentioned Israel’s support for Ukraine in the recent vote at the UN General Assembly, as well as Israel’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the war.

The two leaders also discussed the significant international efforts led by President Trump to bring about the end of the war and the terrible suffering and loss of life.