President Isaac Herzog concluded his official state visit to Ethiopia, where he was warmly welcomed by the leadership of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. During his visit, President Herzog met with President Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, as well as the leaders of the local Jewish community in Addis Ababa.

President Isaac Herzog: "I am concluding a very important state visit to Ethiopia. The African continent is the future of humanity in many ways. This is my third visit to the continent. Israel considers Africa to be a very important region. We have always loved Africa, and we have always known how to connect with its different countries, peoples, and communities. In Ethiopia, in particular, where there is such a strong Jewish bridge with such a great and influential nation with enormous potential, it is very important to be here, particularly when so many hostile entities and countries are trying to uproot Israel from Africa, to push us out of Africa, and to fight us politically in Africa. So Africa, we are here, and we will always be here."