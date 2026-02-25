The restrictive conditions imposed on Tzachi Braverman, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expired at midnight on Tuesday night, after Judge Menachem Mizrahi of the Magistrate's Court did not issue a decision on the police's request to extend them until that time.

This means that Braverman, who is designated to be Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom, will be able to travel and contact Netanyahu, despite the police's concerns about potential interference with the investigation.