IDF soldiers, Israel Police forces, and Israel Border Police soldiers were dispatched on Tuesday to the area of Khirbet al-Nawaj‘a following a report received regarding deliberate burnings of Palestinian Arab property in the area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

The forces searched the area for the suspects, and an investigation regarding the circumstances of the incident was opened by the ISA and the Israel Police. The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

"The Israeli security forces decisively condemn such incidents and will continue to operate to ensure the law enforcement and order in the area," the statement said.