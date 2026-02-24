Police announced that two undercover agents, a civilian and a police officer, worked undercover for a year for the Negev Central Unit, in cooperation with the Border Police National Guard, and worked within criminal and illegal weapons trafficking networks. As part of the operation, 29 suspects involved in arms trafficking in the Bedouin sector in southern Israel were arrested.

During dozens of meetings and transactions, the agents purchased 24 weapons, including Glock pistols and M16 rifles. This morning, during searches, two pistols and magazines were seized.