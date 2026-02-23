A short time ago, a truck collided with a police force operating in the Tapuah Intersection area and fled the scene.

Police forces from the Judea and Samaria District who were called to the scene began a pursuit of the suspect driver who fled, and he was arrested by them along with another suspect who was sitting with him in the vehicle.

As a result of the incident, a police officer was injured, and at this point, police officers from the Ariel station are treating the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has begun.