The State Prosecutor’s Office has submitted an indictment to the Juvenile District Court against a 13-and-a-half-year-old boy who set an elderly woman’s hair on fire on a bus in Netanya.

According to the indictment, a week ago the defendant boarded an intercity “Kavim" bus, line 131 in Netanya, with his friends. During the ride, the defendant and his friends were speaking loudly and swearing, and a 69-year-old passenger reprimanded him. In response, the defendant took a lighter from his pocket and set her hair on fire. The flames spread quickly, but the defendant remained in place, watching her hair burn without taking any action to help her or extinguish the fire. A passenger who noticed what was happening rushed to assist and helped put out the flames.

Given the serious danger posed by the defendant, the prosecution is requesting that the court order the minor’s placement in a secure facility.