Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot commented on the coalition's intention to advance the "Ben Gvir Law" and sharply criticized it: "The Israeli government is actively working to allow defendants to be appointed as ministers. In this government, not only is there no accountability, but they are also attempting to normalize criminality."

Eisenkot added, "The citizens of Israel deserve a government composed of law-abiding, worthy individuals who wake up in the morning to work for them, not a job arrangement for their personal benefit."