Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir protested, during the Cabinet meeting, the conduct of the Attorney General during a discussion on the spyware scandal, which the Attorney General had walked out on.

“I’m saying this as someone who is deeply concerned about Israeli democracy - the right to sit at the table is also the duty to sit at this table. Who is she to act on her own? Does she want to decide who I appoint and who I invite to discussions? What’s the next step?"

Netanyahu questioned: “Is this true? She left the discussion?" and Ben Gvir responded: “Absolutely true. It’s simply a scandal."