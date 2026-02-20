IDF soldiers from the Judea Brigade arrested three Palestinian Arab suspects after they attacked a shepherd with sticks and stones, causing him injuries.

According to the suspicion, several Palestinian Arabs arrived at a grazing area near the community of Pnei Hever at noon and at a certain point began attacking the shepherd, violently using sticks and throwing stones. They allegedly prevented him from defending himself with his personal weapon in accordance with the law.

IDF soldiers from the Judea Brigade who arrived at the scene arrested the suspects. A short while ago, the three were transferred to the police for questioning at the Hebron station.