IDF: Yesterday (Thursday), a number of Israeli civilians crossed from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip. Throughout the entire incident, the civilians were being followed by IDF surveillance.

IDF troops who were dispatched to the scene apprehended the individuals and returned them safely to Israeli territory. The civilians were transferred for further handling by Israel Police.

The IDF strongly condemns the civilian crossings into the Gaza Strip, as they endanger the civilians and the IDF soldiers in the area.