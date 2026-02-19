Officers from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan police station arrested a suspect who is allegedly involved in overturning a police vehicle during the disturbances that took place in the city of Bnei Brak.

As part of the investigation, findings and evidence were collected, and today, one of the suspects, a 19-year-old resident of Beitar Illit, was located. At the conclusion of his interrogation, he was remanded in custody and will be brought tomorrow morning for a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.