Due to the potential for security issues, the US Embassy in Jerusalem is urging US government employees and their family members to reconsider visiting Jerusalem’s Old City on Fridays during Ramadan (from midnight Friday morning until midnight Saturday morning). The US Embassy reminds US citizens to always remain vigilant and practice sound personal security measures.

The Embassy also issued a warning amid the uptick in violent demonstrations in the country: "While many demonstrations are planned and approved by the Israeli National Police (INP), spontaneous gatherings may occur with little warning. Large crowds can be unpredictable, and confrontations between demonstrators and police can erupt suddenly. The INP may increase security presence and implement unexpected road closures in response to demonstrations. Demonstrators may also block major intersections and roads, causing significant traffic congestion and delays. Drivers are encouraged to plan, use alternative routes, rely on navigation applications such as Waze, and consider public transportation options."