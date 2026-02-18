Earlier today (Wednesday), a report was received of gunfire in the Jalis neighborhood on the outskirts of Hebron. Immediately after receiving the report, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces entered the area for a large-scale operational activity aimed at arresting armed individuals and seizing weapons.

The forces began searching dozens of locations in the neighborhood and detained numerous suspects. Concurrently with the operation, the forces blocked nearby roads and imposed a siege on the Jalis neighborhood.