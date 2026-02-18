The Israel Ministry of Health reported that it received a notification from Ichilov Hospital regarding a hospital security guard who was diagnosed with measles.

The guard was stationed at the entrance to the Neonatal Department A on Saturday, February 14, 2026, for approximately half an hour starting at 6:52 p.m., and again on Sunday, February 15, from 2:45 p.m. until he began feeling unwell and left at 7:30 p.m.

As part of his duties, he checked the identification wristbands of newborns and their mothers as they exited the department. The hospital, together with the Tel Aviv District Health Office, has contacted the families of the newborns in order to provide preventive treatment.