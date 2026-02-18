A discharged soldier from Rahat, Hassan Kashahala (26), died in January at Gilboa Prison. Kashahala had been detained for nine months under an administrative detention order after the Shin Bet alleged he was a member of ISIS-allegations he strongly denied.

According to a report in Haaretz, during his detention, Kashahala warned several times that his life was in danger because he was a former soldier imprisoned alongside terrorists. He also complained about deteriorating health conditions.

Despite his death about a month ago, the state has so far refused to release his body for burial or provide his family with official information regarding the circumstances of his death.