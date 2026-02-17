Earlier this week (Sunday), the IDF precisely struck and eliminated several terrorists of the Syrian Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Majdal Anjar area in Lebanon.

The terrorists were attempting to cross the border from Lebanon to Syria, after recently operating to advance attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanese territory.

The terrorists’ actions posed an immediate threat to the civilians of the State of Israel and IDF troops.

"The IDF will continue to operate to thwart attempts to transfer weapons and terrorists on the Lebanese-Syrian border in order to defend Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the military stated.