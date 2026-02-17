At the instruction of Police Commissioner Danny Levy and Tel Aviv District Commander Haim Sargarof, new tefillin were presented to a police officer whose motorcycle was set on fire during the riots that occurred two days ago in Bnei Brak.

During the incident, the police motorcycle and the officer’s personal belongings were burned, including his tefillin, prayer book, and mobile phone.

In addition, the Commissioner and the district commander instructed that the officer be provided with a new mobile phone and issued a replacement vehicle in place of the motorcycle that was destroyed.