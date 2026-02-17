President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, addressed the rescue of the female soldiers in Bnei Brak and said: ‘This morning, one cannot ignore the difficult scenes we witnessed just a few days ago, not far from here. Raising a hand against members of the security forces is a red line that must never be crossed, under any dispute. The extremist rioters who attacked IDF female soldiers are tearing themselves away from Israeli society and choosing the wrong side of history at the crossroads where we stand. It is by no means the entire haredi public, G-d forbid, nor even the majority-it is a small group of rioters.

‘And we must ensure that these lawbreakers do not endanger the delicate process currently underway to find the right path, the correct and agreed integration that will allow haredi service in the IDF while respecting their unique way of life,’ the President said at the ‘Great in Uniform’ event."