IDF soldiers are continuing to operate to eliminate terrorists and dismantle underground terrorist infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Yesterday (Monday), during IDF operational activity aimed at dismantling underground terror infrastructure in the area of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers located a cache of weapons that were used by Hamas terrorists in the Rafah brigade: A large amount of guns, an RPG rocket, and an explosive device that were going to be used to harm IDF soldiers operating in the area.