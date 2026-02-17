Police officers from the Central District, Kfar Saba station, arrested a terrorist released in the Shalit deal, an illegal entrant from Gaza, at the entrance to the G Mall in Kfar Saba. After a manhunt, officers also arrested a city resident in his 50s who is suspected of having driven him there.

According to the police statement, the investigation was launched following a report from a mall security guard about a suspect who attempted to enter the premises. Within minutes, officers arrived, initiated a pursuit, and arrested the suspect. Subsequent investigative actions led to the arrest of the driver. The Central District Prosecution Unit filed serious indictments against the two, along with a request to detain them until the end of legal proceedings.