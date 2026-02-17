The name of Ali al-Thawadi, a senior Qatari diplomat appointed to the Board of Peace, has surfaced in the “Qatar-Gate" affair investigation, according to a report by Ynet.

According to the report, investigators from the Shin Bet and the police examined the ties between officials from the company “Novard" and al-Thawadi, including meetings held between them.

It was further reported that Israelis questioned as suspects met with al-Thawadi during the war and even beforehand, and that some were hosted by him in Doha. In September 2025, al-Thawadi was present in the Oval Office during the “apology call" between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani.