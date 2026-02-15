Residents of Otniel and Telem held a protest Sunday evening at the entrances to the villages of Dahariya and Idhna, opposing a decision to reopen checkpoints to Palestinian Arab traffic in the coming week.

The residents expressed concern about the reopening of the checkpoints and the possibility of unrestricted movement along nearby roads, chanting: “Do not grant concessions at the expense of our lives."

About a year and a half ago, terrorists carried out a deadly attack on Highway 35 near Idhna shortly after the checkpoints had been removed.