Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the riots in Bnei Brak and said: “I send support to the Israel Defense Forces, its soldiers and its commanders. The scenes today from the streets of Bnei Brak are outright criminality and anarchy - none of us may accept such violence and rioting."

Smotrich added that he expects the police “to lay their hands on the small criminal fringe already tonight and bring them to justice. Zero tolerance." He further said, “I have no doubt that the vast majority of the haredi public loves Israel and values IDF soldiers, and I expect its leadership to publicly condemn this violence."