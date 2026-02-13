In a statement issued by Kibbutz Nir Oz, the kibbutz said it condemns what it described as an attempt by government officials to erase from the collective memory the massacre that took place on October 7, thereby becoming complicit in its denial.

The statement said: “Every person, every family, every home, and every path in Nir Oz bear witness to the massacre that occurred. Only one battle took place in Nir Oz - the heroic battle in which members of the emergency response team fell."

It further stated: “We will find a way to tell and testify to what happened. We call on the Government of Israel to recognize the massacre, begin investigating it, and work toward rebuilding the kibbutz, ensuring the security of its residents, and guaranteeing housing for those who will not be able to return to Nir Oz."