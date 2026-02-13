Yesterday (Thursday), guided by the ISA, Yamam and soldiers operated in Jenin and apprehended the terrorist Muhammad Zidan, an aide to the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Al Funduq on January 6, 2025, in which three Israeli civilians were murdered, and eight more were injured.

The terrorist was formerly a senior figure of the terrorist network in Jenin and was involved in financing terror elements and advancing terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

"The security forces will continue to operate proactively to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria," the IDF stated.