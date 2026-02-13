A Maariv poll published this morning found that Gadi Eisenkot made a dramatic surge this week at the expense of Naftali Bennett, reaching a peak of 12 seats, while Bennett weakened by three seats and drops to 21.

Seat distribution according to the poll: Likud 25, Bennett 21, Yisrael! with Eisenkot 12, Otzma Yehudit 10, The Democrats 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 8, Yesh Atid 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Ra’am 5. Blue and White, the Reservists, Religious Zionism, and Balad do not pass the electoral threshold.

The coalition bloc holds 50 seats this week, the opposition-Bennett-Eisenkot bloc 60, and the Arab parties 10.