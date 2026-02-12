Austria has expressed no confidence in UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, joining the likes of France and Germany.

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger wrote in a post on social media: "Francesca Albanese brands Israel across the board as an 'enemy of humanity.' Criticism of Israel's actions is legitimate; Austria has always demanded compliance with international law. But Albanese spreads incitement. Such language undermines the impartiality and highest standards that the role of a UN representative requires. Unfortunately, Ms. Albanese has repeatedly failed to meet these."